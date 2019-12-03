

Hawke's Bay Hospital has been forced to fell a chestnut tree after the storm that swept through the region on Tuesday caused extensive damage to its memorial garden.

A large limb of the tree was ripped off, smashing the garden's water feature and causing damage to a large part of the garden.

The tree was planted on the hospital grounds in 1932 by a group of Girl Guides in celebration of 21 years of guiding in the British Empire.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman Anna Kirk said the tree had a long history and was "much loved by staff, judging by the number of calls we have had".

Fallen tree at Hawke's Bay Hospital's memorial garden. Photo / Paul Taylor

Kirk said on Tuesday it was sad that the chestnut tree was being felled by arborists, but "the damage to it from yesterday's wind storm was too extensive to save it".

"Over the years the tree has provided shade and a point of interest for many who have walked through the hospital grounds.

"Luckily no one was hurt or injured and while the arborists work it is important to abide by the cones around the site to keep people away."

Once the tree is removed from the hospital grounds and the extent of the damage to the memorial garden is known, fundraising to replace the water feature would commence, Kirk said.