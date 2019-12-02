Firefighters are battling a large blaze in Tūrangi.

The Turangi Fire Brigade said in a Facebook post there was a large structure fire in the industrial area of Turangi at present.

"Please avoid Atirau Rd area as roadblocks will be in place," the post said.

The Rotorua Daily Post understands the fire is at the Tūrangi Rylock building.

A woman who works nearby said police had set up cordons at the intersection of Te Rangitukehu St and Atirau Rd.

She said she could see a lot of smoke.

A police spokeswoman said officers were currently helping with traffic management and they were putting cordons in place around State Highway 41 and State Highway 1.

More to come.