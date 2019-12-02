Electricity is out in parts of central Auckland after an early morning crash in Sandringham.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision on Sandringham Rd near Mars Ave.

A vehicle struck a power pole - which then fell on top of it.

Powerlines are on the road, which is blocked as a result.

The crash happened about 4.30am.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Sandringham early this morning. Photo / Jason Winstanley

Motorists are being diverted at Shorewell St.

Police said two people who were in the vehicle at the time took off on foot and authorities are still working to find them.

Auckland Transport issued an alert at 6.15am saying, due to the crash, Sandringham Rd between Jason Ave and Oxton Rd is blocked.

"Follow directions of emergency services on scene or avoid this route," the alert said.

Meanwhile, emergency services are also responding to a crash north of the city, in Northcote.

A crash on Exmouth Rd, between Sylvan Av and Deuxberry Rd, is causing delays in that area and drivers are being told to find an alternative route or delay travel time.

