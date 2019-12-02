Air New Zealand has cancelled several flights in and out of Wellington Airport on Tuesday.

The forecast high winds in Wellington tomorrow morning has led to the cancellations, an Air New Zealand spokesperson said.

Customers due to travel tomorrow who can modify their booking online will be notified on how to do this.

"Customers who cannot make changes to their online booking can contact Air New Zealand via private message on Facebook or Twitter, or by contacting the airline's contact centre," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Flights from Christchurch, Blenheim, Auckland, Tauranga, Timaru, Rotorua and Nelson between 6.30am and 8.20am have been cancelled, Air New Zealand's website says.

A severe gale warning has been issued for Wellington, with wind expected to gust up to 140km/h in exposed places.

Travellers with Wellington flights were told there was very limited availability on flights tomorrow and it was strongly recommended they consider cancelling non-urgent travel.

Those who do need to travel should keep checking Air New Zealand's website.

READ MORE:

• Air New Zealand cancels holiday flights, thousands affected

• Air NZ passengers warned to take travel precautions after flight cuts triggers chaos in skies

• Premium - Air NZ chasing options as it faces brand damage from cancellations

• $39-$79 airfares: Air NZ launches sale in chaotic week

"The airline's contact centre is experiencing very high call volumes and all customers are kindly asked to defer non-urgent calls."

Air New Zealand is also offering fare flexibility for the next 72 hours and customers with cancelled flights will have the option to transfer their booking to another date or hold the flight's cost in credit for future travel.

The airline recommended passengers subscribe to the airline's travel alert service for ongoing updates.