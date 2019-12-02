Summer has arrived, and along with it, one of largest storms of the year.

The skies have opened above the West Coast of the South Island and a heavy rain warning has been issued for the area.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the rain will be the "most impactful" on Tuesday, and will lash the area all week.

"We're likely to see over 500mm of rain in the West Coast of the South Island," he said.

Advertisement

Strong northwesterly winds are expected to accompany the heavy rain and blow around the centre of the country and eastern areas of the South Island, he said.

Thunderstorms are likely to hit the area on Tuesday and slips, while flooding and road closures are possible.

A High Risk of Thunderstorms for western South Island areas tomorrow, possibly bringing hail up to 20mm diameter! tomorrow afternoon, cold front brings a Moderate Risk of thundery showers to Auckland and Northland. https://t.co/loi9zNx1m7 ^RK pic.twitter.com/hNulxL00e8 — MetService (@MetService) December 1, 2019

Aucklanders will likely see a less dramatic smattering of rain on Tuesday, with a burst of rain and a chance of thunder forecasted in the City of Sails in the afternoon.

But the temperatures are expected to stay warm in the city, with expected highs upwards of 24C and warm overnight temperatures this week.

Auckland is in for a burst of rain tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon, and there is a risk of locally heavy falls – and even the chance of a localised downpour. MetService will continue to monitor and update the thunderstorm risk at https://t.co/flgBIbhNrz in the coming 24 hours. https://t.co/RITNfzAe27 — Auckland CDEM (@AucklandCDEM) December 2, 2019

It's a similar story in the Bay of Plenty, with the chance of a few showers on Tuesday, northwesterly winds and balmy temperatures.

Napier is in for a scorching few days, reaching a high of 29C on Tuesday and soaring up to 31 on Thursday.

And it won't cool down overnight, with expected temperatures on Monday evening to shoot 8C higher than the normal recorded overnight temperature during December.

Wellington's in for a windy week, where a severe weather warning for gales has been issued.

Advertisement

Ferris said gales could gust up to 140km/h in exposed places, but the temperatures are expected to remain warm.

Strong Northwest flow brings gales to parts of NZ from this evening. A Severe Weather Warning for gales gusting 120kmh has been issued for Wellington, With watches for potential severe gales covering Wairarapa, Marlborough and Canterbury High Country. https://t.co/NQBonCMXTZ ^RK pic.twitter.com/VtKIOdYEha — MetService (@MetService) December 1, 2019

Christchurch won't be affected largely by the West Coast rain, and will see cloudy and warm weather with northwesterly winds and temperatures spiking above 25C.

Dunedin will be a few degrees cooler than Christchurch in the next few days, and will see a bit of rain, Ferris said.

Rain will also hit Invercargill this week, but temperatures are expected to hit the 20C mark or a few notches below.