Three people have died after three separate single-vehicle crashes across New Zealand.

A man died following a single-car crash in the Waikato township of Tirau.

The crash occurred on Prospect Avenue, near the intersection with Ensor Place, about 10pm.

Bay of Plenty Road policing manager inspector Brent Crowe said initial inquiries indicated the vehicle, a red 2001 Holden Commodore, failed to negotiate a moderate left-hand bend.

It then collided with a tree, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

The driver died at the scene and the only other occupant, also a man, was flown to Waikato Hospital in critical condition.

Police are appealing for any information or sightings of this vehicle in the Tirau area, along with a late model white Honda SUV, which was seen leaving the crash site.

It is thought to be fitted with black roof rack runners, dark tinted windows and a registration contained the letter 'E'.

A fatal crash also occurred overnight in Koromiko, Marlborough, after a motorcyclist collided with a bridge.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 1 about 12.20am.

The rider died at the scene.

The road was closed for a scene examination and clean up but was reopened about 6am.

Another person died in Waikato overnight after a single-vehicle crash.

The vehicle went down a bank on State Highway 23 at Raglan about 1.50am.

The driver died at the scene.

Two others were taken to Waikato Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they are making enquiries to determine the circumstances of the crash.