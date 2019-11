One person has been found dead in a car at the bottom of a remote gully in South Canterbury this afternoon.

Police received a report that a vehicle had been spotted at the bottom of a gully off Clarkesfield Rd at Elephant Hill at about 12.40pm today.

Photo / Google

One person was located inside the vehicle, deceased.

Police believe they were the sole occupant.

Advertisement

The serious crash unit attended the scene and the circumstances of the crash, including when it occurred, will be investigated.