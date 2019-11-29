Pilots of an Air New Zealand flight bound for Houston were forced to divert the aircraft to Tahiti after a medical emergency on board.

Flight NZ28 departed from Auckland International Airport just before 8pm on Friday but was required to land at Papeete Tahiti Faa'a International Airport midflight.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman confirmed the landing in Tahiti took place because of a medical event on board.

The Herald is not aware of the kind of medical event or the condition of the person.

After the stop-off, the flight had taken off again and was expected to land in Houston around 4.30pm local time.

Earlier this month, a Qantas flight heading to Wellington from Melbourne was forced to make an emergency landing at Ohakea RNZAF airbase.

Passengers were held on board the aircraft, unable to leave, for four hours in sweltering cabin temperatures because there was no customs facility on base.

Passengers were delayed from reaching the capital city by eight hours.