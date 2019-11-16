A Qantas flight from Melbourne to Wellington has been diverted and landed at RNZAF's Base Ohakea this afternoon, with passengers reportedly stuck on board on the tarmac.

Qantas flight QF171, a Boeing 737, was diverted to the Ohakea RNZAF air base, 140km north of their Wellington destination.

Flightradar24.com recorded flight QF171 as scheduled to land in Wellington about 2.30pm but instead registered the flight as aborting its landing and heading to Ohakea.

The flight landed at Base Ohakea soon after 3pm.

A passenger apparently on the flight has tweeted that those onboard the plane are stuck on the military air base tarmac because there are no customs facilities to process international passengers.

"Awkward when your international flight gets diverted to an air base, and they can't let you off the plane because there's no customs," Suzy McKinney tweeted.

"#QF171 Can't leave plane because no customs, can't fly plane as broken, can't get replacement plane (easily at least) as at air base. A difficult problem to solve."

Passengers on board Qantas QF171 stranded on the Ohakea RNZAF air base tarmac. They had been waiting for two hours as of 5.15pm today.

McKinney added on Twitter that it was unclear what the mechanical issue with the plane was.

"A technical issue with the 'flaps' is what was cited by the captain," she posted

Another person apparently on board the plane, Ryan Newington, has posted "it's getting very warm in here".

Newington added Qantas attendants were refusing to open the doors of the plane and the temperature was becoming very uncomfortable.

"#QF171 sitting on the tarmac in the sun, getting extremely hot in the plane. Many passengers visibly distressed. @Qantas won't open the door because reasons. Customs apparently driving up from Wellington (2 hours away), not sure there's much point, we'll all be roasted by then," he wrote.

Another passenger added: "The crew are doing their utmost best to help and keep positive in super challenging circumstances. But two hours until we can ... dunno, get customs to consider letting us out? No wifi, poor reception, and water and crackers. At least we landed somewhere!"

Another woman who contacted the Herald said they had been grounded for an hour and a half at Ohakea but no decision had been made on letting the passengers exit.

"Best guess is that we'll have to wait a further two hours for customs to come to us," she said.

The woman had been travelling for more than 36 hours from the United Kingdom and said the aircraft was just sitting on the tarmac.

Qantas has been contacted for comment.