Police have taken a man into custody after an attempted bank robbery in Invercargill this afternoon.

A spokeswoman said police received a report of a robbery at an address on Don St at around 12.20pm.

A man had entered the bank and demanded money, before fleeing. It is not known whether he made off with any money.

Police soon caught up with him and he was now in custody, the spokeswoman said.

Kiwibank said no one was injured in the robbery. The branch had been closed for the rest of the day.