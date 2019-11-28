Tayla Alexander's family is having to deal with further heartache after a fraudulent fundraising page was set up to supposedly pay for her funeral.

The 17-year-old has been identified as the person killed in a late-night crash on Wednesday, on Summit Rd, on Christchurch's Port Hills.

Hours after the crash, a fake fundraising page was set up on the Go Get Funding website with a photo of the dead teen and the title: "Tayla Alexander Funeral Fund".

Now her family and friends are warning the public to not donate to the page, which has been set up using Tayla's immediate family's names.

"This is a fake page. Do not donate. This person is trying to take advantage of this tragedy," a person has written in the comments section.

"That's so disgusting! Hope they face karma thinking it's okay to do this. So sad for someone to try and take advantage at such a tragic time," another friend has written on Facebook.

It is understood the person critically ill in hospital is also a teenager.

At least two other teenagers are thought to have been in the vehicle also when the crash happened.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash just before 11pm after reports a car had crashed and caught fire.