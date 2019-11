One person has died in a quad bike accident on a King Country, Waikato property.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Maihiihi Rd, Ōtorohanga, about 5.40pm today.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald there had been an incident involving a quad bike on the property where one person had died.

It did not involve any other vehicles and they had no further details to provide.

It was expected WorkSafe would be advised, she said.