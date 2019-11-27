I like to think we're a pretty laidback country.

We don't sweat the small stuff much, we have it pretty good here in our little slice of paradise. Most of the time. But lately, I worry about the vegans. The extreme vegans. What are they doing? Why so much aggression and angst?

I get that their plight is serious and they're passionate about it, but read the room.

I would have thought the best way to be effective is to work out who your audience are and target them appropriately.

Advertisement

Packets of meat have been stickered with messages at supermarkets. Photo / File

This current civil disobedience campaign they're running - putting stickers on Stop signs, adding the words "eating animals" - how is that effective? It's basically graffiti.

They've quoted Extinction Rebellion as an inspiration.

Their other recent target was the Santa parade. I mean honestly. Santa parades mean kids, fun and frivolity. Not angst.

A group of vegans dressed in cow-print onesies holding placards saying "peace begins on your plate" crashed the Santa parade.

The organiser of the protest said she thought that was in keeping with the parade festivities and wasn't too "in your face".

Sure, it might've been but my bet is it went completely over the heads of those there, mostly small children and people more excited to see Santa than people in cow onesies holding signs.

Vegan protesters at St Lukes Countdown in September. Photo / Delta Wolfepine

Security got wind of them and kicked them out apparently but that didn't stop supermarkets getting targeted again. This time in Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Auckland's CBD.

The protest organiser says the meat-aisle protests, featuring people with tape over their mouths, are to get people to reconsider eating meat and to think about the fact they have a choice.

Advertisement

I hate to rain on the parade, but I already know I have a choice. I have a choice to eat meat, and I choose to.

Yes, I get the point is the animals don't have a choice, but reminding people they have a choice, by being disruptive and judgy and annoying ... how is that going to stop people eating meat?

Protesting your message about animals peacefully is your right, but it's also mine to eat meat, or to take my kids to a Santa parade or the supermarket without being told "it's not food it's violence".