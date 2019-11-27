A person has been killed in a single-car crash in Christchurch overnight.

Another person involved in the same crash is in hospital in a critical condition, police said.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Summit Rd about 11pm.

Five fire crews were sent to the scene just before 11pm, a southern fire communications spokesman told the Herald.

Fire investigators were also sent out to the site and are due back there this morning, he said.

Police warn motorists that the immediate surrounding area, between Bridle Path and Dyers Pass Rd, remains closed this morning as authorities work to retrieve the car involved.

Walking tracks in the vicinity are also closed.

The fatal crash followed a number of other serious car crashes around the country last night.

One person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition after falling from a moving vehicle in Te Kōwhai - a small rural town about 15km north-west of Hamilton.

St John said an ambulance attended the scene shortly after 6.30pm.

About 9.20pm, emergency crews were called to a crash on State Highway 67 in Granity on the West Coast.

28/11/19 01:27: Traffic incident in Cust Rd, Cust. 1 patient treated, 1 patient transported to Christchurch Hospital. Helicopter dispatched. https://t.co/pBeeJMKQUL — St John (@StJohnAlerts) November 27, 2019

One person was taken to Westport Hospital in a serious condition.

Just before 1.30am today, authorities received reports of a crash on Cust Rd in Cust, North Canterbury.

St John staff and a helicopter were dispatched to the site, where a person had suffered serious injuries.