Emergency services are treating one person after a car crashed into Wellington's harbour this afternoon

Police were called just before 2pm to Evans Bay Parade where the car reportedly crashed through a wooden barrier onto rocks below.

Fire and Emergency are assisting with the retrieval of the partly-submerged vehicle.

The condition of the occupant is unknown at this stage.

