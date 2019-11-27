State Highway 1 is closed near Taupō due to a bushfire.

Police said they were helping Fire and Emergency New Zealand with cordons at the roadside bushfire about 15km south of Taupō.

The highway is closed north of Waitahanui and diversions are in place.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they received a call about 1.15pm about a scrub fire on State Highway 1.

"Crews from Taupō responded and found a fire of around one hectare which was spreading. We have eight fire appliances in attendance working with helicopters," she said.

State Highway 1 was closed due to the helicopter operation, the spokeswoman said.

