After close analysis, police have confirmed whether a "bone-like item" was in fact a human jawbone.

A woman found what she thought was a human bone at Point Chevalier beach on Saturday morning and promptly called police.

Officers turned up to the scene and took the item away for examination.

A police spokeswoman today confirmed the item was not a human bone, rather was instead made of plastic.

The woman who found the bone said she was walking her dogs when she came across it.

"It was near the Joan St stairs, down by the water. We rang the police and put it in a doggy bag as 7am is dog central and we didn't want any pup running down the beach with a human jawbone in its mouth," she wrote on a community Facebook page.

She said two policemen came quickly and took it away.

"They are giving the jawbone to the police pathologist. I hope there is an innocent explanation somehow."

However, the discovery turned out to be perfectly innocent.