A man with an axe at a scene of a house fire in Hastings yelled "let it burn" and tried to chop the hoses of firefighters, before being led away by police, witnesses say.

Flames and smoke continued to pour from the house on Maddison St, near Heretaunga St East, about 11.50am, 30 minutes after firefighters and police were called to the scene.

A crowd of dozens watched as firefighters fought the blaze, having to be moved back by police, because of the risk of an explosion.

Neighbours described a chaotic scene that started when flames began to lick the building, spreading through the one-storey house "very fast".

Police and firefighters are at the Maddison St scene. Photo / File

A man who lives on the street, who did not want to be named, said a man with an axe responded to the arrival of firefighters, by yelling "let it burn" and attempting to chop their hoses as they pulled them out to fight the fire.

Police arrived quickly and took the man away, the man said. They also set up a cordon on the road preventing through traffic,

A police spokesperson said firefighters were initially prevented from accessing the scene, before police located a person.

That person was now talking with police, the spokesperson said.

No-one had been injured in the fire, police said.

A fire communications spokeperson referred all comment to police.

