A house is on fire in the Hastings suburb of Akina.

Police and firefighters are at the scene on Maddison St, near Heretaunga St East.

The house caught fire about 11.20am. Witnesses said the house was initially "well alight".

Smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof of the one-storey house.

A cordon was in place on Maddison St, preventing traffic from driving through.

