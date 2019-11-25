Police are investigating after a cancer charity box was stolen from a Napier dairy.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were received a report of a charity box being taken from the Westshore Dairy about 5.30pm.

Police were exploring the CCTV footage which has already been posted on a local Facebook page, and shows a man running from the dairy.

It's another incident for the well-loved dairy, which has been robbed several times recently, to deal with.

Advertisement

On December 31, 2018, four teenagers, aged 14, 15 and 17 at the time, stole cash and cigarettes from the dairy, armed with a hammer.

It was the second time the dairy had been robbed in the four months the owners had been running it.

In August this year, the oldest teen, Tangaroa Moana, was sentenced to 11 months home detention and a further six months of post-sentence conditions, with a stern warning from Judge Geoff Rea to not "blow it."

MORE TO COME