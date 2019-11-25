A man has been arrested in Glendene, Auckland, following a standoff with armed police this afternoon.
Police were notified the man, who has warrants to arrest, was in the area this afternoon, a spokeswoman said.
The man fled to the roof of a Span Farm building, a commercial property.
"Armed police attended as a precaution, as well the Police Eagle helicopter."
The man was taken into custody without incident after negotiations with police, she said.
A Glendene resident said he saw around eight police cars at the scene and armed officers.
One officer was leaning across a car and pointing a gun up at a building, he said.
Cordons were in place for a time as police responded to the incident, but they have since been lifted.