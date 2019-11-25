On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The council originally hoped to lease the land to begin the process, but Hohepa wanted to sell the land first before moving forward.
Groves also said that due to this delay the company performing the dredging had rescheduled, furthering the delay of the process.
"We want to do it right so that is why we are here with the locals getting their views on the matter as well as dealing with scientists, overseas practices and other experts to find the appropriate solution to the problem," Groves said.
"This river is a huge part of the community."
Jim and Marie Edwards said it was something they were dreading to hear.
They run the educational waka, called Nga Tukemata o Kahungunu, and run it up and down the river and is also the only fully carved war waka used regularly in New Zealand.
It was planned to get the waka back in the water by March to catch the end of the cruise season after the dredging was done, but that has been cut short as they face another year on shore.
"It is disappointing to have to wait once again because in the end it is starting to make an impact because we use it as an educational tool which other regions also want to make use of it but this is our home so we don't want to make that decision," Jim Edwards said.
He did say that the fact the Regional Council called the meeting was a sign that it was willing to hear the locals out.
"It is something that bothers a lot of people around here and to have them keep us up to date and voice our opinion was good."