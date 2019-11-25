EDITORIAL:

The Grace Millane murder trial has brought many aspects of our justice system once more into keen public focus.

This week, there have been understandable calls to remove the defence's ability to present evidence of a murder victim's sexual history. A bill before Parliament, currently at select committee stage, will tighten the rules around evidence about a complainant's sexual history, to better protect against unnecessary and distressing questioning, for victims of rape or sexual assault. This does not include the history of murder victims and will not include it, Justice Minister Andrew Little confirmed at the weekend.

