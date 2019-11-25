COMMENT

"National blew it". My sentiments, but not my words. It was one pithy sentence in a strongly worded email from a listener to my podcast regarding National endorsing the Government's Zero Carbon Bill. And the author delivered plenty more venom.

I don't have intimate insight into every National supporter's reaction to this "betrayal" but the mood I am witnessing suggests it's a good time for a couple of minor parties to be active.

READ MORE:
NCEA maths exam mistake: National Party calls for independent review
National Party could take new Flat Bush electorate - academics
Justice Minister

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.