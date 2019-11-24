Four women have been brutally attacked in Waitemata in the past six weeks in incidents police now believe are linked.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeils said police had increased their presence in the Browns Bay area as part of their inquiries.

"These are serious, appalling and unprovoked attacks on unsuspecting women who were all on their own and targeted from behind," he said today.

"I want to reassure the Waitemata community that we are doing everything we can in our investigations to find the person responsible for these assaults so we can hold them to account."

The first incident occurred on the morning of October 10 when a woman was jogging along a walkway in Murrays Bay when a man grabbed her from behind.

The woman was violently thrown to the ground and suffered a broken collarbone and concussion.

The second attack was two weeks later on Thursday, October 24.

A woman was jogging in the same area and was assaulted mid-morning. She was found by a member of the public with injuries including a broken nose.

Waitemata police believe the same man may be responsible for a very similar assault on a woman walking in Moire Park, Massey at around 6.30pm on Saturday, October 26.

The woman suffered facial injuries and bruising.

On November 8 a woman was running along a walkway between Browns Bay Rd and Beechwood Rd in the afternoon.

A man attacked her as she approached a set of stairs and threw her to the ground in an attack that dislocated her shoulder.

She was then punched multiple times in the head before the man ran off.

Earlier this month, police released CCTV footage of a man seen in Beechwood Rd at the time of this incident who they believed could help their inquiries.

Police have received information from the public following the release of this footage and as a result of a further appeal on Police Ten 7 on Thursday.

They said the identity of the man in the CCTV footage remained unknown.

Police continue to appeal to the public for any details around this man's identity or any information on suspicious activity witnessed in these areas around the times of these attacks.

They said the offender is described by victims as male, olive complexion, aged in their mid-20s to mid-30s, around 180cm tall, large build and possibly has a man bun.

Police are urging anyone with information about any of these assaults to contact Waitemata Police on 105 and quote file number 191108/3003 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.