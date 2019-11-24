Auckland Council is investigating after a woman who visited Papakura Cemetery discovered the children's burial site had been desecrated.

Last Saturday at 12pm, Papakura resident Korenna Buchanan went to the cemetery with her son to place flowers on a relative's grave.

But as the visitors reached the baby section, they were shocked to find damaged mementos, shredded flowers and broken crosses strewn across the grass.

Buchanan told the Herald she shared photos of the desecration on a local Facebook page so others would be aware of the state the cemetery was left in.

Photo / Korenna Buchanan

"These are people's loved ones, especially babies ... I thought how absolutely devastating it would be for families seeing it like this.

"I couldn't stay, because it was really upsetting seeing them like that."

Buchanan believes that the Auckland Council maintenance crew had left the mess behind as the grass was freshly mown and she found shredded flowers under grass clippings.

However, Auckland Council believes it was vandalism.

Buchanan said, "I know that in the past there have been incidents of vandalism where it was reported that a lady smashed up headstones .. but this seems different to that.

"To me, it didn't seem like somebody intentionally had done that.

"I know mistakes happen, but they could have at least gone back and picked things up.

"Those are tokens of love and things left by their loved ones, just to be left like that."

She also added that the cost of burying people was astronomical.

Photo / Korenna Buchanan

"Not only are you paying for the plot where you're placing them, but you're also paying for the maintenance ... and to see them totally disregard the graves and the mementos left there, it was just absolutely disgusting, to be honest."

In a statement to the Herald, Auckland Council said that its Community Facilities team were very concerned to hear this report of damage to the children's burial site.

"Our team was made aware of the issue on Saturday and based on the evidence and past experience we believe this is an act of vandalism.

"We will undertake an investigation which will also include checking the GPS of our cemetery maintenance contractors to see when they were in the area.

Photo / Korenna Buchanan

"If people have any further evidence that there has been damage, photographic evidence would be appreciated.

"We also encourage people to report any disturbances at our cemeteries or any community facility by contacting us with as much information as possible on 09 301 01 01."

Today, Buchanan said she witnessed Auckland Council workers picking up bits and pieces from the burial site.