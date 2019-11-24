A truck has hit a rail overbridge and rolled on its side in New Lynn, forcing all trains on

the Western line ot be suspended.

All trains are cancelled or delayed, Auckland Transport tweeted, as trains could not run over the bridge until it was inspected.

Police were called at 8am to a report of a truck having rolled after hitting an overbridge in Titirangi Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

The driver was transported to Waitakere Hospital with moderate injuries.

The truck, which was carrying a digger, ended up on its side. It is still at the scene with a heavy haulage vehicle on the way to remove it.

"If you are travelling into the city from the west, multiple bus services depart New Lynn into the city," AT said.

"The 18 bus runs every 6 minutes along Great North Road, and the 22 along New North Road."

Scheduled buses are accepting all train tickets and AT HOP cards.

In 2017 a 10-wheeler truck hit the same overbridge and flipped on its side, also bringing trains to a halt.

