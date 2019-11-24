A truck has hit a rail overbridge in New Lynn, forcing Auckland Transport to suspend all trains running on the Western line.

All trains are cancelled or delayed, AT tweeted, as trains could not run over the bridge until it was inspected.

The overbridge is on Titirangi Rd.

If you are travelling into the city from the West, multiple bus services depart New Lynn into the city. The 18 bus runs every 6 minutes along Great North Road, and the 22 along New North Road. https://t.co/feyt2wuv5w — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) November 24, 2019

"If you are travelling into the city from the west, multiple bus services depart New Lynn into the city," AT said.

Advertisement

"The 18 bus runs every 6 minutes along Great North Road, and the 22 along New North Road."

Police were called at 8am to a report of a truck having rolled, a police spokeswoman said.

The driver was transported to Waitakere Hospital in a moderate condition.

The truck is still at the scene with a heavy haulage vehicle on the way to remove it.

As of 8.27am the road was closed as the truck was blocking both lanes, she said.

Scheduled buses are accepting all train tickets and AT HOP cards.

In 2017 a 10-wheeler truck hit the same overbridge and flipped on its side, also bringing trains to a halt.

Due to a truck hitting a rail over bridge near New Lynn, all trains are currently cancelled or delayed on the Western Line. Trains can not run over the bridge until it is inspected. Scheduled buses are accepting all train tickets and AT HOP cards. pic.twitter.com/leSViy8l8b — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) November 24, 2019