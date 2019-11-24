Police said late Sunday that no arrests had been made in relation to a mid-afternoon dockside brawl across the road from several bars in Napier.

At least five men traded blows beside a light truck near fishing boat moorings in West Quay, Ahuriri, with spectators watching from across the road outdoor dining and drinking areas of several bars and restaurants.

Police said they received a reports of the incident about 4pm. There were, however, no reports of injuries nor arrests, and ambulance services were not required.

Fight at Napier bar precinct Watch: Brawl breaks out near Napier's West Quay bar precinct this afternoon Posted by Hawke's Bay Today on Saturday, 23 November 2019

The incident was also captured on cellphone records.

Advertisement

It comes amid a week of violent public incidents in Napier.

The need to arm police in Hawke's Bay is being reviewed on a daily basis. after days of gang turf wars, starting with an alleged assault at Anderson Park, Greenmeadows, last Sunday.

A man aged in his 20s was admitted to hospital with a broken jaw.

Over the next few hours a person was reportedly struck by a vehicle across town in Geddis Ave, Maraenui, a man arrived at the Napier Medical Centre with a stab wound, and a shot was fired outside the Wellesley Rd centre after patched gang members had gathered in the area.

Similar arming of staff has taken place in Hawke's Bay over the years, most notably during the two-months-long hunt for gang associate Terance Thompson after he shot dead policeman Glenn Mckibbin in a suburban Flaxmere street in April 1996.

Witnesses to the fight in Ahuriri said there was no evidence to suggest it was gang related.