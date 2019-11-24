Hawke's Bay temperatures are set to hit 30 degrees Celsius plus this week as a lazy, hazy high over the region turns up the heat.

Hardly any rain is forecast from now until December, with above average temperatures set to unleash.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said Monday would be an outlier, with a southerly change bringing a drop in temperature, a high of 21C expected and possible drizzle.

"Those southerlies do ease off in the evening, and by the time we get into Tuesday, we're back on the fine weather routine again."

What that southerly will do is clear the skies of the smoke and dust from the Australian fires which have dulled the brilliant blues over recent days.

"You've probably noticed things look a little bit hazy out there.

With warm, dry weather set to continue, the next week will be perfect beach weather for dogs and humans alike. Photo / Paul Taylor

"That will take a break tomorrow, with that southerly, it will clear it out, but it will come back on Tuesday."

The rest of the week is looking fine and settled.

"We've got 30C set for Napier on Wednesday, Thursday 28C, Friday 27C."

The average for November in Hawke's Bay is 20.9C.

Adams said it was caused by a high pressure system sitting over the North Island, as well as northwesterly winds, which make for warmer weather in the east.

Hawke's Bay could expect very little rain for the coming two weeks, he said.

"That goes hand in hand with warmer temperatures than average as well."

He said much of New Zealand was experiencing similar conditions to Hawke's Bay, with warm weather across much of the country.

"The one exception is Fiordland and the West Coast."

Other areas of the country are likely to see more drastic effects of the southerly, Christchurch for example is expect to drop from 29C on Sunday to 17C on Monday.