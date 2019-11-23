COMMENT

You can't consent to murder. If you're unconscious, you can't consent to anything.

The point at which Grace Millane became unconscious was the precise moment when the types of sex she'd previously engaged in became irrelevant. Consensual sex – of whatever variety – ends when one of the participants falls unconscious.

At that point, any further sexual activity cannot legally be consensual. In that moment, there is a line between consent and criminality.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Grace Millane's killer crossed that line. And yet, the defence tried to suggest that he couldn't possibly have known that strangling someone continually for between 5-10

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.