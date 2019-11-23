A 5.3 magnitude earthquake in the Bay of Plenty has been reported felt by thousands of people in the North Island.

The earthquake struck out to sea at 5.34am, about 50km north-west of Te Kaha, near Ōpōtiki at a depth of 115km, according to GeoNet.

People reported feeling the quake all around the island, with most reporting weak or light shaking.

Jennifer Harris, in Auckland's Mt Eden, felt a "decent jolt", while Linda Keesing-Styles said she was woken just after 5.30am by the quake, which was "unusual" for Auckland.

She lived in an apartment building which had creaked under the pressure.

GeoNet tweeted it had received more than 5000 reports, with the quake waking many people up.

"Deeper quakes such as this are often widely felt, especially down the East Coast where the rigid subducting Pacific Plate is good at transmitting seismic energy."

People should remember to "drop, cover, and hold" in a quake, the agency tweeted.

"Remember in an earthquake to Drop, Cover, and Hold. If the quake was long or strong, get gone to higher ground or as far inland as possible."

A M5.3 earthquake, 115km deep, with light shaking intensity has occurred in the Bay of Plenty. It has woken many North Islanders up this morning. #eqnz https://t.co/IVYdO7AbFu pic.twitter.com/0K4BwiXpc9 — GeoNet (@geonet) November 23, 2019

After that #eqnz, we've lost power. Just as I was turning on the jug for coffee.

Everyone grumpy. — Tracy C (@TracyCollins13) November 23, 2019

Not what you need when you're on the loo! #EQNZ https://t.co/nLipp5xe0R — Andrew Frame (@NapierinFrame) November 23, 2019