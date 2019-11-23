If you say no, you’re a prude. If you say yes, you’re a slut. If you like bondage and choking, you’re to blame for your own death. Kirsty Johnston on what the Grace Millane trial tells us about a world awash in prejudice.

In the first week of the Grace Millane murder trial, my friend came to me and said "I never want you to go on Tinder again."

She had been reporting on the opening arguments in the case from the High Court at Auckland, sitting just metres from the accused. She was disturbed not only by his behaviour - how he killed Grace and then calmly stuffed her body in a suitcase and buried her - but that they met on a dating app, the same one we'd both used. Their date and Grace's death had happened just down the road

The danger of being a woman

If only we cared more about consent

Rest in peace, Grace