Eager faces, an air of expectancy and craning necks as hundreds in Christchurch gathered in the sunshine for a glimpse of the royal couple.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall spent Friday in the Garden City, formally welcomed to Canterbury at Tuahiwi Marae.

They focused on the city's rejuvenating efforts and visiting an array of sites and organisations.

Fans, including a 3-week-old baby, gathered in Cathedral Square to catch a glimpse of the royals.

Advertisement

HRH Prince Charles meets choristors from Christchurch Cathedral during the Chritshurch leg of the Royal Tour. Photo / Mark Tantrum

They spoke of their excitement and the Royal Highnesses' warmth .

There was delight as Prince Charles addressed one child: "Have you escaped school?"

Earlier, the royal couple was joined by the Prime Minister at Cashmere High School, welcomed with a loud and powerful haka. Seven people, including three students, associated with Cashmere High School were killed or injured in the March 15 mosque attacks earlier this year.

Prince Charles offered his heart-felt condolences on the cruel and tragic losses from the mosque attacks to a school hall packed with hundreds of students, staff and families.

"The only possible remedy is hope."

He said the remarkable efforts made by students after the attacks made a great difference and are worthy of the highest praise.

"The strength of New Zealand's character, which I've long admired, has shone through."

Prince Charles greets members of the public as he visits the Christchurch Cathedral site. Photo / Supplied

Their Royal Highnesses met privately with students and families affected by the shooting.

Advertisement

They covered off a few more events, with Duchess Camilla treated to a performance by the Salvation Army's Silver Swans, a ballet troupe of the elderly.

"I've actually done it [ballet] myself back in England but I know how difficult it is and I'm so impressed by the way they danced today."

She gave her royal seal of approval to Christchurch's newest food mecca at the Riverside Market, moving between multiple food stalls and even throwing on an apron to help in the cook school.

Prince Charles announced his acceptance to be Royal Patron for the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement.

"The damage caused to the cathedral was utterly catastrophic and it's desperately sad disfigurement is a reminder of so much that's been lost."

The Prince soon drew a laugh, saying "Hopefully I'll be alive when it's completed".

He gave a climate warning at Lincoln University, addressing more than 100 students and staff in a State of the Environment address.

His Royal Highness said humans are at a tipping point of history, and the clock's ticking.

"We have ruthlessly exploited her [nature] and given nothing in return and simply forgotten or denied we are all part of an inter-linked system without which we cannot survive."

Today, the last day of their week-long visit to New Zealand, their Royal Highnesses will jointly visit the Lincoln Farmers' and Craft Market, before the Prince flies to Kaikōura.

He will be welcomed at Takahanga Marae in Kaikōura before a public walk along the main street and esplanade. The Prince will visit a number of stalls set up by local food producers and meet a group of first responders to the November 2016 earthquake. The Prince will visit the Kaikōura Memorial Hall to see various set-ups and displays highlighting the past, present and future of the local area.

The tour will conclude with a display of artwork by local school children.

The Prince is set to attend The Future is Bright event at Kaikōura Memorial Hall, plus the Hutton's Shearwater site.

Meanwhile, the Duchess will visit the Christchurch offices of the Battered Women's Trust, which is a not for profit organisation dedicated to supporting families to live violence-free.

She will then tour the Christchurch Botanic Gardens before leaving New Zealand.