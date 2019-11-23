A surprisingly high rate of allergies among Kiwis has been revealed by a major survey into our food habits, sparking calls for greater Government support.

Almost a quarter of households have someone with a doctor-diagnosed food allergy, according to the biggest snapshot in a decade of our eating habits.

The Bayer Food Focus Project found that 23 per cent of households reported one or more people with a doctor-diagnosed food allergy.

This rose to 40 per cent when the question was widened to include an intolerance or undiagnosed allergies. And households of younger respondents were more likely to be affected.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.