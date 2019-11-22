A rescue helicopter is flying to a rural settlement in northern Waikato to assist a person after what is being described as a "water incident".

The person is in a moderate condition following the incident in Mangatangi, 20 kilometres east of Pokeno, a St John spokeswoman said.

A St John ambulance and first response unit had been sent and were giving treatment, and the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was on the way, the spokeswoman said.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

READ MORE:
Changes made at Auckland swimming pool after teen paralysed in freak accident
Swimming pool to be built on top of James Bond style London skyscraper
$25 million extra for swimming pools in Auckland five years away
Car crashes into South Auckland swimming pool

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The alarm was raised at 1.31pm.

Mangatangi, which is between Mangatawhiri and Miranda, is a tiny settlement of around 20 homes, as well as a school and playcentre.

Related articles: