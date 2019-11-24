The Ministry of Social Development is warning accommodation providers around New Zealand to treat emergency housing guests in the same way as paying guests.

It comes after the Hastings Top 10 Holiday Park created a rule that put the park's playground and pool off limits to emergency housing guests.

MSD pays accommodation providers the same amount as guests who book the park of their own accord.

Owner Sharelle Creswell said in a statement the holiday park had recently limited its use of facilities for MSD clients "due to the continual disregard and abuse of our facilities".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said holidaymakers had

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.