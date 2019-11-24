The Ministry of Social Development is warning accommodation providers around New Zealand to treat emergency housing guests in the same way as paying guests.

It comes after the Hastings Top 10 Holiday Park created a rule that put the park's playground and pool off limits to emergency housing guests.

MSD pays accommodation providers the same amount as guests who book the park of their own accord.

Owner Sharelle Creswell said in a statement the holiday park had recently limited its use of facilities for MSD clients "due to the continual disregard and abuse of our facilities".

She said holidaymakers had complained about emergency housing guests' behaviour at the park.

The park had since softened its rules around emergency housing guests after being contacted by MSD, Creswell said.

MSD Regional Commissioner for the East Coast Annie Aranui said "when we heard the Top 10 Holiday Park was not providing the same facilities and services to our clients that they were to other guests we contacted the owners immediately and expressed our concerns''.

"They have since let us know they addressed the issue and it won't happen again, which we're happy to hear."

Nikita Williams moved into accommodation at the park with her two children, 3 and 1, earlier this month, but left of her own accord after what she and her family say was a "confronting" stay.

She is now with a transitional housing provider in Napier.

Williams said the rules, told to her before she accepted the emergency accommodation, were unfair on her children.

"It is not just our complaint. It's from a community perspective.

"Don't treat people differently."

Williams' sister Tania Henry made a complaint to MSD on Nikita's behalf and said there was no doubt in her mind that her sister's experience would not have happened if she had paid out of her own pocket.

"It was confronting."

Cresswell said she felt the holiday park had been "co-operative and understanding" since Williams had made a complaint.

"We felt it had been resolved."

Aranui said MSD she had been "really concerned" to hear about Williams' experience.

"This is not the experience we want for whanau needing emergency accommodation.

"We expect emergency accommodation to be of an adequate standard and our clients to receive the same level of service as other guests, unless otherwise negotiated.

MSD had been in been in regular contact with Williams since the incident, Aranui said.

"We've been able to connect her with a transitional housing provider in Napier. They're skilled in helping people with a range of tailored social support, tenancy-related services, and will be able to offer Nikita ongoing wrap-around assistance with her housing needs," Aranui said.

- Additional reporting Astrid Austin and Chris Hyde