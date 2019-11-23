The family of a murdered man were shocked to find out his killer had been released without them being told.

Andrew Grabner and Teresa Gunn were knifed to death by Jason Reihana in 2005 in one of the most brutal double murders in New Zealand's history.

Reihana was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 21 years, but was released in August - after serving 14 years - on compassionate grounds because he has terminal cancer.

But authorities didn't tell the Grabner family.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"We were taken by surprise, expecting him to serve 21 years," Jill Grabner, Andrew's

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Opt-in or opt-out

Having a voice

A heinous crime