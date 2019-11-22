"It is every staff member at a small retail outlet's worst nightmare".

That was how Judge Maree MacKenzie described an armed hold-up at a Rotorua petrol station when she sentenced the "main aggressor" in the Rotorua District Court this afternoon.

Jayson Trent Tawhara will spend three years, 10 months and two weeks in prison without parole for his role in the aggravated robbery at Lynmore BP on Te Ngae Rd last year.

The store manager was in the Rotorua District Court public gallery for Tawhara's appearance this morning.

Her two staff working at the time of the robbery were not

