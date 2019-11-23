COMMENT:

Whangārei's trainer wheels are definitely starting to come off its regional backwater status, thanks to projects such as the Kamo cycleway.

Another section of the cycleway is about to be officially opened but, regardless of any pomp and ceremony, you can already negotiate its existing length from Rust Ave in town to Fisher Tce, and from there to Kamo Intermediate. Another section past Kamo High to Station Rd is yet to be constructed.

The idea to build it along the railway corridor was mooted — and pooh-poohed — decades ago but only recently has the ethos changed: build it

