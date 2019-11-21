A case of measles has been confirmed at a popular Rotorua tourist attraction and eatery.

Skyline, operator of the Rotorua's iconic gondala and the Stratosphere Restaurant at the top, issued a statement this evening.

"We have been alerted by Toi Te Ora Public Health that a staff member has tested positive for the measles virus.

"That person was in contact with other staff and customers in our Stratosphere Restaurant on Saturday, 16 November and Monday, 18 November.

"We are working closely with Toi Te Ora Public Health and are following their advice around this, including testing our staff.

"Staff who have been potentially exposed to the virus are not permitted to work until they either provide proof of immunity or they have passed the incubation period and received medical clearance to return to work."

The Skyline site and restaurant would remain open and fully operation.

Anyone who dined at the restaurant for lunch or dinner on Saturday or Monday was encouraged to visit Toi Te Ora's website and contact Toi Te Ora Public Health on 0800 221 555.