Auckland Police are bolstering their presence throughout the city tomorrow in anticipation of high school students gathering together for another preplanned fight.

Last Friday, hundreds of high school students took place in a brawl at Mission Bay which resulted in the arrests of eight people.

Witnesses described seeing people arm themselves with real estate sign stakes and even watching someone nearly being beaten to death.

The event last week was reportedly preplanned on Instagram for weeks prior and there is talk of another incident taking place tomorrow.

However, police would not stand for violence of any sort, youth and communities manager of Auckland Police, acting inspector Mark Clayton said.

"We are planning accordingly and there will be an increased police presence in the area as well as on trains and at train stations throughout Tāmaki Makaurau.

Police clear public out of Mission Bay and Selwyn Reserve in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

"We have been in discussions with several schools, which are discouraging their students from attending any such gathering tomorrow, and are warning against anyone planning to engage in disorderly behaviour."

Officers were continuously monitoring communication in relation to the incident on social media, Clayton said.

"Police will not tolerate violent or disorderly behaviour."

A student who witnessed the Mission Bay event last week said it was meant to be a gathering of students to celebrate the end of the school year.

But some students from certain schools used the gathering to organise a massive fight, circulating messages through Instagram stories.

As students started arriving from midday an "atmosphere of violence" began to grow.

"There was a vast amount of students gathering and we heard swearing and people running," the student said.

"And among all this chaos were repeated gang and school gestures, commentary such as: 'We go'nna f*** your school up'."

The fights began around 3pm after a beer bottle was crushed on the head of a student, they said.

The student phoned 111 as "multiple fights" broke out all around them.

Elsewhere, another student was grabbed by a group from one school, and punched onto the sand, before being kicked while they lay on the ground.

Witnesses reported about 40 police officers descended on the scene to break up the fight around 3.30pm.

Eight youths were eventually arrested, one for assault. One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

They were all released without charge and would be dealt with by Police Youth Aid.