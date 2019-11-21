Warning: The Grace Millane murder trial is hearing evidence of a graphic and sexual nature. Reader discretion is advised. The trial is taking place in open court and media are required to accurately report the evidence as it is presented.

The man accused of Grace Millane's murder spent 5-10 minutes strangling her and then took "trophy" photos of her body, the Crown has told the jury during its closing argument.

The accused then created a "labyrinth of storytelling and lies" and calmly disposed of her body and other evidence, the court heard today.

The Crown has now completed its closing argument and this afternoon the defence will address the jury.

Crown prosecutors allege that on December 1 last year - the eve of Millane's 22nd birthday - the accused strangled her to death in his CityLife hotel apartment in downtown Auckland.

The 27-year-old alleged killer, however, claims the British tourist died as a result of sexual misadventure.

The Herald brings you the latest updates from the courtroom today.

The Crown completed its closing argument just after 1pm and the court then took a lunch break.

'You can't consent to murder'

1.05pm

Auckland Crown Solicitor Brian Dickey turned his attention to the defence's BDSM sex evidence.

He said there appeared to be tens of millions of people worldwide who practised BDSM (Bondage Discipline Sadism and Masochism).

But, he told the jury, very rarely would someone die as a result.

"There's not mounting bodies in the streets because someone has touched their neck during a bit of rough sex," Dickey said.

While Millane "had a modest interest" BDSM, Dickey said "so what?"

"She didn't ask to be killed.

"You can't ask to be killed in this country, you can't consent to murder."

Dickey said it was "not safe sex play that killed Grace Millane, it's strangulation".

"You can't consent to your own murder ... She would have had to consent to someone holding her neck for five to 10 minutes until she passes out ... That's just silly."

Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey.

The prosecutor said the defence was claiming "this was an accident, he should walk free".

"It's kind of Grace's fault as much as anyone's fault, but he didn't do anything wrong," Dickey claimed of the defence case.

12.50pm

Dickey continued his closing address by recalling some of the medical evidence about how long it takes for pressure on someone's neck to become fatal.

"That person will fall unconscious and you have to maintain pressure, sustain pressure, to the neck before they will die," he said.

"She must've gone limp some time before death ... That's a long time."

Grace Millane: The Prosecution’s Case - A Timeline of Events. Video / Jed Bradley

Dickey said the accused used his frame to restrain Millane and prevent her from escaping.

"He's got two knees, two arms, he's much bigger than her," he said.

"She can do what she wants, but she's a small woman.

"She's pinned with sustained pressure to her neck for quite a long time."

12.20pm

Dickey said the accused had "this interest in complete domination".

"It's a sexual interest, it's power and it's control," he said, adding it risks women's lives.

Dickey told the jury the accused had shown a propensity for this, highlighting the evidence of one of the accused's Tinder dates in November last year who said she was suffocated during sex.

"[She] fought for her life and survived, Grace Millane did not. Both were restrained," Dickey said.

11.20am

Dickey said the accused "started to get a bit worried" about the time he had to hide Millane's body.

He searched "time in London" on December 2.

"This is her birthday, when is it her birthday over there?" Dickey speculated the accused was thinking.

When the accused buys a red shovel from a hardware store he also "buys a bunch of bolts".

"What for? Of no consequence," Dickey said.

The accused was, Dickey told the jury, diverting the interest of the salesman.

"He's covering his tracks, he's very much in control.

"He dug a hole, put her in it, covered it up ... He went and bought a second suitcase."

Grace Millane was captured on CCTV with the accused during their Tinder date.

The accused then went about dumping the evidence, which included an early morning trip to Mission Bay.

Dickey said this could have been to discard Millane's cellphone, which police have never recovered.

On December 8 the accused "told the police he'd done these things".

"Said he'd come clean," Dickey said. "No he didn't."

Dickey told the jury the accused didn't tell police about the porn searches, the photos, or about his subsequent Tinder date.

"He didn't even tell police that he had caused Grace Millane's death," the prosecutor said.

"He talks around it, he talks a bit of what happened. But he never connects what he did to her death.

"If he told the truth he would be admitting to murder."

Dickey said the accused "lies, he lies, and lies, and lies".

"He's pretty good at it," Dickey adds.

Almost all of the accused's first interview with police on December 6 was "complete fiction", Dickey said.

"Elaborate, elaborate lies," he said. "He invented a whole group of Chinese tourists."

He also claimed he had a boozy night at a Queen St pub which didn't sell Corona or Heineken, Dickey said.

"This is elaborate stuff."

The accused during a police interview with Detective Ewen Settle.

During a police interview when Detective Ewen Settle says Millane may have died from foul play the accused "obviously thinks 'hmmm, better put on a good show about this'," Dickey said.

"He's trying to get away with it altogether.

"He killed the British tourist and that's murder in his own mind."

Dickey said the accused created a "labyrinth of storytelling and lies".

"The interview of the 8th, the one you're told to believe.

"Can you? Do you? This thing is full of lies as well."

10.55am

Dickey told the jury the response of a normal person after an accident is to call 111.

"You know, this is a young woman a long way from home, your response must be to dial emergency services?

"That's the response of the human being in those circumstances."

What the accused did, however, suggests he had a different view of Millane, Dickey said.

"Does it suggest he's killed her and he's okay with that?"

The Crown says the accused murdered Grace Millane and then told a 'labyrinth' of lies to cover his tracks.

The first thing the accused did, Dickey said, was to Google 'Waitakere Ranges' at 1.29am on December 2.

"He's trying to figure out a way of disposing of her body, that's his first response. Second response is then to look up 'hottest fire' - again to figure out how to dispose her body.

"So that the world will never learn that he has killed this young woman."

About 10 minutes later the accused began viewing porn before taking several photos of Millane between 1.46am and 1.49am.

"If those photographs weren't taken after she died ... Then he planned to kill her," Dickey said.

"Either he planned to kill her and looked for a disposal site or she was dead. There's really no way out of the photographs for the defence."

Dickey said the photos were "powerful, powerful evidence" as to the previous intent of the accused.

After viewing some more pornography, the accused's phone goes silent from 2.24am to 6am.

Then, Dickey explains, the accused searches for car hire and "large bags near me".

At 7.05am he searches for rigor mortis.

"He told us he panicked," Dickey said.

"Where to this point is the evidence of panic?"

The accused was "cool, calm and controlled", Dickey said.

At 7.17am the accused searches for the nearest Warehouse, and at 7.51am he messages a Tinder match to check that their date is still on for later in the day.

10.45am

Dickey has attacked the defence's narrative.

"This is not sex play, this is not restricted breath games," he said.

"This is holding a person's neck or throat for an extended period of time, feeling their struggle, as she must have struggled for her life, and you carry on.

"You do not have to plan murder, you do not have to intend murder."

The prosecutor told the jury that after Millane was dead the accused began taking photographs of her naked body.

"We know he has a sexual interest in feet, he took that as well," he said, pointing towards the photos recovered from the accused's phone.

"He took those two of her ... He took that one of her ... And he took those," he continued, flipping through the evidence booklet.

"And she was dead."

Dickey said the accused has "eroticised the death of British backpacker Grace Millane, which occurred under his hand hold and on her birthday".

The accused put Millane's body in a suitcase, which he later buried in the Waitakere Ranges.

"He has a morbid sexual interest in a dead woman's [private parts].

"And he has memorialised it for himself ... The ultimate triumph for the defendant over Grace Millane. His trophy photographs."

Dickey said: "Lots of times we don't know why people do criminal acts ... Lots of times people don't tell the truth."

10.25am

Auckland Crown Solicitor Brian Dickey has begun his closing address and says he does not have to prove the accused intended to kill Millane.

"That is wrong," he said. "That is one method, but it is not the only method."

Dickey told the jury that may be the conclusion they come to, but they also could convict him of murder if they found he displayed a reckless intent.

"That he knew what he was doing was causing harm and might cause death," Dickey explained.

"That he was aware of that risk and that he took it."

The prosecutor said the accused gripped Millane's throat for five to 10 minutes, strangling the life out of her.

"At some point in that period the victim would pass through to unconsciousness and you would have to carry on. And you would have to carry on to cause death ... suffocating her, strangling her, for a total of what would be approximately five to 10 minutes."

The accused's room at the CityLife apartment complex.

He said the accused must have felt Millane's "limp and lifeless" body but decided to carry on.

"If that's not reckless murder in this country ladies and gentleman, then someone will have to explain to me what is," Dickey said.

"On that alone you will have to convict him of murder."