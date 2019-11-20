A community organisation in Queenstown hwent public today with a very a-peel-ing offer - 200kgs of free bananas.

Happiness House, on Park Street in Queenstown, made the generous offer to give away the fruit after charity Kiwi Harvest dropped them off.

Kiwi Harvest is a food rescue charity that takes surplus food from large retailers and distributes it to people in need.

Queenstown residents went bananas for the free fruit, saying online that it's "banana cake all round".

Advertisement

A Happiness House spokesperson told the Herald: "We had lots of cars turn up and the bananas are now all gone. All 200kgs!"

"We weren't sure we would be able to move them, but obviously bananas are a popular commodity."