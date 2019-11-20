From an Opposition party's viewpoint, National asked Jacinda Ardern the cleverest of questions in the House today - because she had no choice but not to answer.

National leader Simon Bridges asked repeatedly if she had confidence that Deputy Prime Minister Winston has acted within the law at all times.

To answer No would have been unthinkable.

To answer Yes would have been untruthful when she has no way of knowing.

NZ First donation saga: Jacinda Ardern under pressure to order investigation
Premium - Derek Cheng: NZ First donations and the danger of history repeating
