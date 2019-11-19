Queenstown police are warning of the dangers of taking illegal drugs after a man had a seizure in a downtown bar this morning.

Sergeant Steve Watt said police assisted paramedics who attended the 28-year-old, who began having seizures in a Camp St bar about 3.25am.

"He was taken outside by friends, where he became unresponsive.''

Police were told the man had taken a gram of MDMA.

"Ambulance were called, and after some time the male became semi-conscious and responding to voice commands.''

Watt said the consequences of taking drugs were more serious than commonly believed.

Drugs were often not what sellers purported them to be, and instead could be a "concoction of chemicals'' that were extremely harmful and could cause extreme reactions.

A 52-year-old Arrowtown man was arrested about noon yesterday after he was found carrying 4.18gm of methamphetamine.

The man appeared in the Queenstown District Court on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and was remanded on bail.