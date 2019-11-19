COMMENT:

Today, Prince Charles goes onto the marae at Waitangi to engage in the ritual greetings associated with the birthplace of the nation.

What a show stopper it would be if, instead of the usual sweet nothings, he was to pull out the 'Auld lang syne' speech he made at the hand over of power in Hong Kong in 1997, told New Zealanders it's past time you ruled yourselves, wished us a prosperous and democratic future, then hot-footed back to a palace in Great Blexit.

In the short time he's already had in his latest progress through this remote corner

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.