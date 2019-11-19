On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It was "quite naive" to think that urban people understand what farmers do "through a process of osmosis" and the rural community needed to be more proactive, said Smith.
"We can't subcontract out telling our story".
Smith found the people she spoke to had little knowledge of farming and were "hungry for facts".
One example was an Auckland businessman and his wife who told Smith that while they supported farmers and were "miffed" by the expectations on the rural communities in the Zero Carbon Bill, they had questions and worries about effluent management.
"They were concerned about effluent ... they thought it went straight into rivers. I said 'fantastic - sit down, and I'll tell you exactly what happens with that' ... they were really interested".
Another question was why do farmers pre-lamb shear their sheep in the middle of winter.