The mother of a nine-year-old boy found dead in the small Southland settlement Otautau last month cried as his alleged murderer appeared in court this morning.

The person charged with murder appeared by audio visual link at the Invercargill High Court and was remanded in custody until their next court appearance on February 11 next year.

No bail application was made.

Details about the person's identity, including their age and sex, continue to be suppressed.

Advertisement

The person earlier appeared in the Youth Court after they were arrested the day after the nine-year-old boy's body was found.

Police officers flooded the small community of Otautau on the night of October after the boy was found dead.

About eight members of the boy's family were at court this morning and were emotional during proceeding.

The boy's mother was crying and screamed at the end of proceedings.