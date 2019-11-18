A Tīrau mother has been charged with murdering her toddler.

Southern Thompson, 26, is accused of killing Comfort Joy Thompson-Pene between July 20 and July 23 last year.

The 18-month-old died in Waikato Hospital on July 24.

Waikato Hospital in Hamilton. Photo / File

Taupō police laid the murder charge this morning.

Thompson appeared in the Rotorua District Court before Judge Tony Snell in a black shirt, skirt and sandals and was represented by Rotorua defence lawyer Tim Braithwaite.

She did not enter a plea and was remanded on bail to reappear in the High Court in Rotorua early next month.

Court documents say she now lives in Hamilton.

Last year Thompson pleaded not guilty to two charges relating to the toddler.

They were injuring with intent between March 1 and July 10, and failing to seek medical care, causing extreme pain, on July 21.

She was awaiting a jury trial.